Came For Rocky Randhawa's 'Hi Babez' Comment On Kareena Kapoor's K3G Post, Stayed For Poo's 'Park The Car' Reply

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Kareena Kapoor treated her Instafam to many facets of one of her iconic characters Poo as Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turned 22 years today. Kareena shared a reel featuring stills and songs from the film. The reel features some of Kareena AKA Poo's all-time classic dialogues too - "Kaun hai jis ne dubara mur ke mujhe nehi dekha (Who is he who doesn't turn back twice to look at me)?" and "who are you?" Kareena's post was made more attractive as many celebs commented on it and Kareena replied back to them.

Starting with Ranveer Singh. He wrote, "Hi Babez. Rocky Randhawa this side" quoting a dialogue from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kareena Kapoor replied to him, "Hi darling, park the car!!" in Poo's style. Malaika Arora wrote, " Poooo" and dropped a heart emoji. Kareena replied to her, "Love you." Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi wrote, "Always." Replying to her, Kareena dropped a few kiss emojis. Amrita Arora wrote, "What's your fav movie poo?!" Kareena replied with a tinge of humour, "You know it my Amuuu" and dropped a wink emoji. Sharing the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "22 years and still going strong." Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Kajol also walked down memory lane and wrote an extensive note on the film. Kajol wrote, "Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory. Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! Karan Johar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days...It was really really hot! And this was Aryan Khan's debut on screen."

She added, "It was also I think my first comeback (not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly huge film in every which way, in life and cinema." Take a look at the post here:

Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most celebrated family dramas in Hindi cinema. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Karan Johar also celebrated his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's 25 years a few months back.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. The film released on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.