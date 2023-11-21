Image instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

When Kareena Kapoor is ready to "paint the town red", we need to brace ourselves for some visual delight. The Jaane Jaan actor shared some stunning pictures of herself. She shot the pictures for a brand. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen rocking a red dress. She can be seen posing against a staircase. Kareena can be seen completing her look with kohl-rimmed eyes. Kareena wrote in the caption, "Ready to paint the town red with." The Internet was impressed with the pictures. A user wrote, "So beautiful so Elegant just looking like a wow." Another user wrote, "Super gorgeous." Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor shared a few stunning images of Saif Ali Khan from one of their recent vacations. In the pictures, Saif Ali Khan can be seen dressed in a white tee-shirt and blue shorts. He can be seen wearing black shades while his hair is wet. He can be seen posing on a beach. Saif can be seen looking downwards in a couple of pictures. In one picture, he can be seen looking at a distant. On Saif's tee-shirt, "Beach Gstaad" is written. Kareena referred to that and wrote in her caption, "Is he advertising the next holiday destination ....while still on holiday!!!???? My hot husband#My Saifu." For context, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's one of the most favourite destinations is Gstaad. They visit the place once a year. Take a look:

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor hosted an intimate party for her family and friends at their residence on the occasion of Diwali. Karisma Kapoor shared fun-filled pictures from the night. They were joined by parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and others. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Family, Food and Festivities. How it started and how it ended." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. The film released on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.