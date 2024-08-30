Rajkummar Rao Announces New Project, Title To Be Revealed On Actor's Birthday

The year is turning out to be a remarkable year for Rajkummar Rao. From Srikanth to Mr & Mrs Mahi and Stree 2, the actor has been featured in several fantastic films. And guess what? He is about to surprise his fans once again. The title of his new project will be revealed tomorrow (August 31) on the occasion of Rajkummar's 40th birthday. The actor has shared a poster on his Instagram timeline. In the image, Rajkummar Rao is seen standing on the bonnet of a car with one leg on the roof, holding a rifle, and facing away from the camera. His partially visible face reveals a bearded look. Exciting, right? The text the top of the poster reads, “Paida nahi huye to kya, ban to sakte hai.” While most details are kept under wraps, the project is being produced by Kumar Taurani's Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights. In the caption, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Banenge Kya, Batayenge kal! Big Announcement Tomorrow! Stay Tuned!” Reacting to the post, Rajkummar Rao's wife, actress Patralekhaa commented, “Wohooo”. Bhumi Pednekar said, “Massiveeeeeeeeee (fire heart emoji)”.

Coming to Rajkummar Rao's latest release Stree 2, the film is breaking the box office records. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy also features Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role. Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee are a part of the cast as well. On Day 15, Stree 2 collected Rs 8.25 crore through the ticket counters, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total collection now stands at Rs 432.80 crore. Stree 2 is the sequel of the 2018 Amar Kaushik directorial Stree.

Iin an interaction with News18, Rajkummar Rao talked about how the box office numbers of Stree 2 are “way above” his expectations. He said, “We were sure that the film would get a lot of love because of the love that Stree 1 got. There's a big fan-following for Stree, including me. I am a huge fan of Stree myself. But these numbers are way above our expectations. We are glad and super elated. There's a lot of gratitude that this is happening with a film like Stree because it is a content-driven film.”

Rajkummar Rao is also set to feature in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhul Chuk Maaf.