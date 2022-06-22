After Saying 'Au Revoir' To France, Taapsee Pannu Woke Up In Milan

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

These days, Taapsee Pannu finds herself at a new location everyday. The actress' vacation started in Denmark. It then made its way to France - where Cannes, Nice and Monte Carlo were some of the spots where she and her travel buddy (sister Shagun Pannu) checked in. Taapsee Pannu is now in Milan, Italy. She shared a stunning postcard-worthy shot from Milan and she wrote in her caption: "With all the love for the trailer (Shabaash Mithu)and the nervous excitement in my heart bidding my final ciao to this city of art, architecture and pizza." She added the hashtag #HappyTraveller to the post.

See the post shared by Taapsee Pannu here:

Taapsee Pannu checked into Milan by posting this picture and she wrote: "Hello Milano."

Taapsee Pannu's travel buddy for her vacation was sister Shagun Pannu. Sharing pictures with her sister, Taapsee wrote: "Different vibe but same tribe, you me and Monte Carlo."

The definition of "happiness unfiltered," summed up by Taapsee Pannu.

Sharing this picture, Taapsee captioned the post: "Bonding over grapes! PS_ Very subtly showing off calf muscle also. Very subtle."

Taapsee Pannu checked into the French Riviera like this. "Get set..... Strut," her words.

Taapsee Pannu is best-known for starring in Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. The actress is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk and Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She will next star in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

The actress was seen in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, starring Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket, in which she played the role of an athlete. She was last seen in Looop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run.