After Cannes, Taapsee Pannu And Sister Shagun Unpacked Their Suitcases At This Destination

Taapsee with sister Shagun. (courtesy: taapsee)

If you are wondering just how much Taapsee Pannu loves to travel, we recommend you take a look at her latest Instagram uploads. Even better, allow us to tell you where Taapsee Pannu has travelled for her latest getaway with her sister and constant travel partner - Shagun Pannu. After visiting Denmark and Cannes in the past few days, Taapsee and Shagun are now in Monte Carlo. Taapsee has shared some lovely images in which she is exploring Monte Carlo with her sister. Dressed in a skirt and top, both Taapsee and Shagun look lovely in the image. In the caption, she wrote, “Different vibe but same tribe, you, me and Monte Carlo.”

Here's another image of Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu enjoying a laugh on the balcony of their room, with the beautiful skyline of Monaco in the background. In the caption, Taapsee said, "Happiness unfiltered." Actress Dia Mirza replied to the post with heart emojis.

As she bid adieu to Monaco, Taapsee Pannu shared another lovely image of herself on Instagram Stories and said, “Bye-bye Monaco. You were fancy.”

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram story.

Taapsee Pannu and Shagun Pannu also stopped at Nice to spend some time exploring the beautiful vineyards. In the caption, Taapsee said, “Bonding over grapes. PS- very subtly showing off calf muscle also. Very subtle.”

And before that, Taapsee Pannu was seen at the beautiful French Riviera, in particular at Cannes. In an image shared online, Taapsee is hopping on the pavement, conveying just how happy she is to be on vacation. Dressed in a crop top, biker shorts and a denim blazer, Taapsee looks lovely. She wrote, “Get set strut.”

Before that, Taapsee Pannu was seen going for a morning run at Odense. In the image, she is seen happily jumping over a patch of green grass, dressed in an athleisure set with her hair tied in a bun. In the caption, she said, “Morning run to morning jumps.” She also used the hashtag, “Happy holidays.”

Replying to the post, actor Gulshan Devaiah said, “You look happy.”

She may be on a holiday but Taapsee Pannu is still winning at the fashion game. A case in point is this picture of Taapsee in a saree in a garden in Denmark. In the caption, Taapsee said, “Saree at the soirée!”

Taapsee Pannu even went for a round of cycling in Denmark, looking her absolute best. In the caption, she wrote, “Mornings like these…Flowers, Strawberries and Laughter!”

Here are some other images of Taapsee Pannu from Denmark. Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a bunch of exciting projects such as Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan and Dunki.