Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee Pannu As Mithali Raj Redefines 'The Gentleman's Game'

A still from Shabaash Mithu. (courtesy: Viacom18 Studios)

New Delhi: The makers have dropped the trailer of Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited movie Shabaash Mithu. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is based on the life of the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team Mithali Raj. The trailer opens with Mithali (Taapsee) hitting fours and sixes, while in the background, we can hear people cheering for India. It then moves on to her childhood, a young Tamilian girl who is caught on the wrong foot after she catches a ball hit by her brother. Eventually, her talent is recognised by Vijay Raaz, a coach, and he encourages Mithali's family to let her play cricket. Her family agrees, and she begins training. But her journey to the top was not easy.

As the trailer continues, Mithali is seen getting mocked and ridiculed by her fellow trainees. However, she learns to stand tall against them. The trailer also highlights the struggle of the women's cricket team to make their own identity. She raises her voice against the cricket board for their own jersey with their names written on it instead of the male cricketers.

Here have a look at the Shabaash Mithu trailer:

Taapsee Pannu shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote, Mithali Raj-You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined "The Gentleman's game" She created HERSTORY and I'm honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022 #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame"

Here have a look:

Mithali Raj has also shared the trailer on her Instagram handle but with a different caption. She wrote, "One game, One nation, One ambition... My Dream!Grateful to the team and excited to share my story with you all!Check out the #ShabaashMithuTrailer#GirlWhoChangedTheGame".

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Vijay Raaz and Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami. Shabaash Mithu is slated to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.