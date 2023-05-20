After Returning From Cannes With Mom Aishwarya, Aaradhya Greeted The Paparazzi With A Namaste

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai after attending the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they made their way of the Mumbai airport. Aaradhya Bachchan, who has been accompanying her mom to the film festival for years now, greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and she said "Namaste" as flashbulbs popped. In Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

During an interaction with Anupama Chopra's Film Companion in Cannes, Aishwarya was asked about Aaradhya's experience at the fest, to which the actress replied, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering? At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here, it is really about like reuniting with friends, coming back here to Cannes, it is an experience that is so familiar to her. he (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema."

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.