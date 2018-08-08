After Rajan Nanda's Prayer Meet, Amitabh Bachchan Writes Poetic Farewell

Amitabh Bachchan at Rajan Nanda's prayer meet (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

"The soul cannot be burnt by fire, nor drenched by water, nor dried by the wind, nor pierced by an arrow. The thought, therefore, is that 'atma' is eternal... the soul is eternal and therefore rests in peace," read an excerpt from Amitabh Bachchan's blog, which he posted after attending Rajan Nanda's prayer meet in Delhi. Mr Nanda, father-in-law of Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, died on Sunday night at a hospital in Gurgaon after a brief illness. He was 76. Shweta is married to Rajan Nanda's son Nikhil. His prayer meet was hosted in Delhi. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, their son Abhishek, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others attended the meet.

"Prayers... condolences... the 'pagri' ceremony... folded hands in gratitude. The elder of the family has gone... the next elder has been given the 'pagri' of its seniority," the 75-year-old megastar added.

Amitabh Bachchan also posted several pictures from the prayer meet on his blog.

"Jo beet gayi so baat gayi," he signed off.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was filming Brahmastra in Bulgaria, flew back to India after Mr Nanda's death.

Rajan Nanda's funeral was held in Delhi on Monday. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had paid their last respects with the Nanda and Kapoor families.

Rajan Nanda was the chairman of Escorts Group. He was married to Raj Kapoor's eldest daughter Ritu Nanda. Nikhil Nanda is the managing director of the company. Nikhil and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya.