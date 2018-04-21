After Priyanka Chopra, Sunil Grover Joins Salman Khan's Bharat

Sunil Grover has been roped in for Salman Khan's Bharat, co-starring Priyanka Chopra

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 21, 2018 13:27 IST
Sunil Grover and Salman during Tubelight promotions

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Welcome Sunil Grover to Bharat," tweeted the director
  2. "Thank you, Sir for giving me the visa," he replied
  3. "I am very excited to welcome Sunil Grover," the director added
There's an update about Salman Khan's Bharat - the cast of the film has swelled up by one with comedian Sunil Grover being roped in for a "pivotal part" in the film. Announcing the news on Twitter, director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote: "Welcome Sunil Grover to Bharat" to which Sunil replied in his signature style. "Thank you, Sir for giving me the visa. I am so proud of being part of this project." In a statement later, the director said he's "proud" to have the actor-comedian on board: "I am very excited to welcome Sunil Grover to the Bharat family," news agency PTI quoted him as saying. Salman Khan's Bharatalso stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.
 

There will be "magic" with With Sunil and Salman together on screen, Ali Abbas Zafar told PTI: "Sunil Grover is one of the most loved names in the television industry, he has an immense fan following owing to his commendable work. Bharat has him playing a very pivotal part in the film and he along with Salman Khan is sure to create magic on screen."

Earlier this week, Priyanka announced her next Bollywood project with a statement, saying: "I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer." Priyanka and Salman are co-stars of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho and she was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar in Gunday.

Soon, there arrived a disclaimer from Salman (in good humour, of course): "Bharat welcomes you back home Priyanka Chopra. See you soon. By the way, humari film Hindi hai." And this is how desi girl Priyanka Chopra replied.
 
 

On television, Sunil Grover is currently part of his new TV show Dhan Dhana Dhan, which airs over the weekend.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bharat is set to hit screens on Eid 2019.
 

