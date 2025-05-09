After Met Gala Debut, Shah Rukh Khan's Old Video Of Not Wanting To Work In Hollywood Goes Viral

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning debut at Met Gala 2025 in a Sabyasachi black ensemble. An old video emerged where he expressed doubts about Hollywood due to his lack of certain skills, preferring to focus on Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan made a spectacular debut on the blue carpet of the Met Gala 2025 earlier this week. The superstar returned to Mumbai last night. Shah Rukh Khan channeled his "King vibes" in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee black ensemble, teaming it up with heavy and chunky jewellery. After his "superfine" debut, an old video of the superstar has been doing the rounds on social media where he talked about why he didn't want to work in Hollywood.

"My English is not good. If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn't speak, maybe. But with all, I mean I'm not trying to be modest but I think, I'm 42 years old, I'm a little brown, I don't have any special USP as an actor. I don't have any speciality as an actor. I don't know Kung Fu, I don't dance the Latin salsa, I'm not tall enough," Shah Rukh Khan said in his inimitable style in the old video.

"I think anyone whose my age in the western world, I've seen some of the films of, recent films in Europe, I've seen a lot of films of the, what you call the dream factory. I think there is no space for me, there is no place for me because I don't think I am that talented. So I would like to continue doing work in India and hopefully take Indian cinema to the world. That's the ambition I have," Shah Rukh Khan added.

Praising his designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It's not my 'space' but u made me feel so. comfortable...becos u, like me, believe...Style & Fashion...is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a 'K'!"

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in King. Suhana Khan will, reportedly, play a part in the film. Reports suggested, Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist in the film.