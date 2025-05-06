"I Am Shah Rukh": How Shah Rukh Khan Answered "Who Are You" At Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan scripted history as the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Met Gala 2025. Shah Rukh Khan channeled his "King" vibes in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble for the event. The moment which became the talking point from the fashion event was that the foreign media failed to recognise Shah Rukh Khan.

In a viral video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen approaching a journalist after walking the red carpet. The journalist asks him to introduce himself. Surprised, Shah Rukh Khan replies, "Hi, I'm Shah Rukh." The person behind the camera then asks him to introduce his designer and the outfit for the night. He goes on to introduce Sabyasachi and shares the inspiration behind the outfit.

In another video, SRK is seen asked how it feels to make history as the first Indian male Bollywood star to debut at the Met Gala. To which, the actor humbly replied, "I don't know about history, but I'm nervous, I'm excited, and Sabyasachi here..." he said, looking at the designer standing next to him, adding, "He convinced me to come." The actor admitted that he's shy to be there. The interviewers then praised Sabyasachi and joked about the blue-red carpet, asking if that made him any less nervous, to which SRK replied, "I'm absolutely alright."

Sabyasachi Mukherjee detailed Shah Rukh Khan's look in an Instagram post.

It read, "Shah Rukh Khan wears a floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look. Layered with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds."

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

It's inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009.

This year's Met Gala dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.

This is the first Met Gala in more than two decades to focus exclusively on menswear.

"The theme this year is not only timely," said Gala committee member Usher, "but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated."

The Met says the show "presents a cultural and historical examination of black style from the 18th Century to today, through the lens of dandyism".

The event was co-chaired by singer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Basketball legend LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.