After Lipstick Under My Burkha, Ekta Kapoor And Alankrita Shrivastava Prep For Another Women-Centric Film I'm too glad we're reuniting to tell some more path breaking stories together," said Ekta Kapoor

Share EMAIL PRINT Alankrita Shrivastava directed Lipstick Under My Burkha. (Image courtesy: Lipstick Movie ) Mumbai: Highlights Ekta Kapoor and Alankrita Shrivastava join hands for another film Ekta presented Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita "The future is female," said Alankrita Lipstick Under My Burkha, producer Ekta Kapoor and director Alankrita Shrivastava have joined hands for another project that will be centered around women. Ekta is glad to work with Alankrtita Shrivastava again to tell "some more path-breaking and hugely entertaining stories." "Alankrita's style of filmmaking is bold, entertaining and asks all the right questions to our society. I'm only too glad we're reuniting to tell some more path breaking and hugely entertaining stories together. The Lipstick rebellion thus continues," Ekta said in a statement. The project is under scripting at the moment. Casting is underway, and all the other details related to the project have been kept under wraps.



Alankrita Shrivastava said, "I'm really excited about collaborating with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji for my next film. I think it needs courage and a certain risk-taking ability to back films like the ones I want to make. And I'm so glad to have found a brave producer and presenter in Ekta.



that we need to see. Not just in India, but the world over."



Ekta was the presenter of Prakash Jha's production Lipstick Under My Burkha - which struggled for certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) earlier this year over its sexual scenes and abusive words.



The film, featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, was later cleared for a theatrical release by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). It opened in India in July last year.



