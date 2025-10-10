After <i>Kantara 1</i> Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark Globally, Rishab Shetty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of Kantara Chapter 1, scripting a string of records at the box office. On Friday morning, Rishab Shetty visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers.

What's Happening

In the viral video, Rishab Shetty is seen greeting fans waiting outside for him.

He is dressed in traditional South Indian attire.

He is seen waving at fans and then moving towards his car.

Kantara Craze

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It has also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year. The film emerged as the third-highest grossing opening of the year, next to Rajinikanth's Coolie and Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG.

At the domestic box office, the film has minted Rs 334.94 crore till today. The Hindi version performed exceptionally well, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in six days.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which was also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.