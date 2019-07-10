After Kangana Ranaut Boycott, Ekta Kapoor Apologises For 'Untoward Incident'

Ekta Kapoor at song launch event of JudgMentall Hai Kya?

Highlights Kangana's altercation with a journalist snowballed into a controversy Ekta was told Kangana would receive no media coverage until an apology Rangoli tweeted that an apology from Kangana is out of the question

Balaji Telefilms head Ekta Kapoor has posted an apology after am altercation between Kangana Ranaut, star of Ekta's new film JudgMentall Hai Kya?, and a journalist snowballed into an ugly controversy. In a statement shared on social media, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "While the people involved in (the argument) fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident." She also pleaded with the media to 'not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone' into the film.

Yesterday, a delegation from Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India told Ekta Kapoor that Kangana Ranaut would receive no media coverage until she apologises - the actress' sister has tweeted that an apology from Kangana is out of the question.

Read Ekta Kapoor's post here:

On Sunday, an event to launch a song from JudgMentall Hai Kya? spiralled into a messy exchange of recriminations when journalist Justin Rao attempted to direct a question to Kangana Ranaut. In response, she accused him of running a 'smear campaign' against her and her last film Manikarnika. Video footage of the argument went viral:

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut has a spat with a reporter, accuses him of smear campaign, at the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' song launch event in Mumbai. (07.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/sNuWduY3yg — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

In a letter written to Ekta Kapoor yesterday, the journalists body wrote: "We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage." The boycott will not affect the film or the rest of the cast, which includes actor Rajkummar Rao, the letter said.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who functions as the actress' manager, tweeted in a typically confrontational post that no apology would be forthcoming: "Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko. Magar who tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi. Just wait and watch, tumne galat insan se maafi mangi hai," she wrote - I promise Kangana won't apologise, you have asked the wrong person for an apology.

Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai ... pic.twitter.com/gm8UvupO3S — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 9, 2019

JudgMentall Hai Kya? has been mired in controversy for weeks; a potentially incendiary box office clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was averted when he voluntarily rescheduled the release of film and then, the original title was changed from Mental Hai Kya after widespread criticism.

JudgMentall Hai Kya? will release on July 26.

