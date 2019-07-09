Kangana Ranaut Will Not Apologise, Tweets Sister Rangoli Chandel After Row With Journalist

Kangana Ranaut with her sister Rangoli Chandel. (Image courtesy: Rangoli_A)

The media want actress Kangana Ranaut to apologise after she tangled with one of their own at a film event in Mumbai; she won't, tweeted the actress' sister Rangoli Chandel, who is currently exchanging bitter tweets with journalists from several news outlets. This week, an event to launch a new song from Kangana's upcoming film Judgmentall Hai Kya? was hijacked by a heated argument between the actress and journalist Justin Rao, whom Kangana accused of conducting a 'smear campaign' against her and dissing her previous film Manikarnika. He denied having given Manikarnika bad press and said that Kangana Ranaut 'cannot intimidate a journalist.'

Times of India reports that senior members of the entertainment media will meet Judgmentall Hai Kya? producer Ekta Kapoor today and demand an apology from Kangana Ranaut; in the absence of one, they plan to boycott promotions of the film, which releases later this month.

An apology isn't going to happen, per Rangoli Chandel, also her sister's manager. Instead, she promised in an insult-laced tweet, Kangana will set the media right. "Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko. Magar who tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi. Just wait and watch, tumne galat insan se maafi mangi hai," Rangoli tweeted - I promise Kangana won't apologise, you have asked the wrong person for an apology.

Video footage of Kangana Ranaut's argument with the journalist went viral this week. Watch here:

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut has a spat with a reporter, accuses him of smear campaign, at the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' song launch event in Mumbai. (07.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/sNuWduY3yg — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Judgmentall Hai Kya? already has enough controversy to its name - first, a potentially acrimonious box office

Clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was averted when he voluntarily rescheduled his film; then, the film's original title of Mental Hai Kya? was changed after backlash. The film co-stars Rajkummar Rao and releases on July 26.

