After Janhvi, Shraddha Kapoor Is Showstopper For Digital Couture Week

Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: fdciofficial)

Highlights Shraddha Kapoor walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock

The collection was called 'Epouse-Moi a Jaipur' (Marry Me In Jaipur)

FDCI Chairman thanked the "quiet warriors" for their contribution

It's the runway season and things have taken a digital turn due to the coronavirus pandemic, which brings us to the first-ever digital India Couture Week, which kick-started earlier this week and Bollywood celebrities were obviously present at the gala. Heading the list were Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi, who were showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock and Manish Malhotra respectively. Shraddha showcased the finale look from Falguni Shane Peacock's couture collection called 'Epouse-Moi a Jaipur' (Marry Me In Jaipur). Shraddha's outfit was a red raw silk bridal lehenga with fuchsia pink and emerald green silk and metal thread work details. Her jewelry was designed by Archana Aggarwal. A gold mathapatti and an heavy gold and emerald necklace took her look to a different level altogether.

The FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) shared a video of the digital fashion show on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Falguni Shane Peacock, shared a closer look at Shraddha Kapoor's bridal outfit on their Instagram handle on Thursday. Sharing the details of what went into the making of Shraddha Kapoor's dreamy outfit, they wrote in the description, "The lehenga is embroidered in gold and adorned with crystals, stones, beads and sequins on floral motifs, elephant motifs and baroque detailing. The ensemble is styled with a handcrafted blouse with grid work and floral motifs with emerald green stone tassel details, along with a red tulle dupatta with scallop borders and tassels."

Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra, who also styled her late mother and veteran actress Sridevi on several occasions. Manish Malhotra's collection "Ruhaaniyat" was an amalgamation of "The Nazakat of Awadh and the vibrance of Punjab." Janhvi Kapoor's couture outfit was a mint-coloured lehenga, with a sheer dupatta and a statement choker. The kohl-rimmed eyes and the soft pink lip colour added to her look.

Janhvi's look, while not the traditional red of wedding finery, certainly made her feel like a bride. "Can you hear the shehnai playing or is it just me?" she wrote in an Instagram post. "Enjoyed this vibe," Janhvi captioned another post.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi thanked the designers, models and everyone who made the digital fashion show a success and he said, in a statement, "I would like to thank all the participating designers and the FDCI Board, as well the invisible, but formidable FDCI team, which has tirelessly worked to put the show together. The contribution of the experts of the virtual world, who taught us the ropes of this interesting space, is unparalleled. He added, "We would not have been able to deftly execute this, without these quiet warriors, who held our hand along the way."