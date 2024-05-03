Weekend Binge: Celebrating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Magic

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (courtesy: bhansaliproductions)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is streaming on Netflix. The period drama features Sonakshi Sinha (as Fareedan), Manisha Koirala (as Mallikajaan), Sharmin Sehgal (as Alamzeb), Richa Chadha (as Lajjo), Aditi Rao Hydari (as Bibbojaan), and Sanjeeda Shaikh (as Waheeda) in key roles. People are also appreciating the performances of Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the show. Heeramandi explores the hidden world of courtesans in pre-independent India. Oh, and, we have a list of films ready if you want to watch more of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's projects.

1. Black - Netflix

Released in 2005, this project has truly achieved cult status. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in prominent roles. The film revolves around the story of Michelle, a deaf-and-blind girl, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj, who is an alcoholic. The movie is inspired by Helen Keller's life and her autobiography.

2. Devdas - Jio Cinema

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, Devdas explores the themes of love and betrayal. The storyline is about a love triangle between Devdas, Chandramukhi, and Parvati aka Paro. Childhood sweethearts Devdas and Parvati cannot get married due to societal inequalities. As a result, Parvati marries an aged widower, and Dev finds solace in alcohol.

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam - Jio Cinema

This movie features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite Salman Khan. Nandini, the daughter of a legendary music artist, who falls in love with a man who stays with her family to grasp the knowledge of classical music. Unfortunately, Nandini's parents fix her wedding to Vanraj, who helps unite the distant lovers.

4. Bajirao Mastani - Jio Cinema

Based on Nagnath S. Inamdar's novel Rau, this movie tells the story of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife, Mastani. The film features the real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, along with Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The movie has been collectively backed by Bhansali Productions, Amber Entertainment, and Eros International.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi - Netflix

With her impeccable performance in this film, Alia Bhatt has been able to receive her first-ever National Award as the best actress. The movie is based on the real-life story of Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi. In addition to Alia Bhatt, the movie featured Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari in prominent roles.

Which one is your favourite?