Kareena Kapoor Gets Back To Mommy Duties Post Vacation With A 'Selfie On The Go'

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has returned to Mumbai. The actress, along with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their sons — Taimur and Jeh — were on a long summer vacation. Now, Kareena has kick-started her mommy duties. How do we know you ask? The actress has shared a picture clicked inside her car on Instagram Stories. Dressed in a pristine white ensemble with black sunglasses, “jet-lagged” Kareena revealed that after dropping Taimur to school she is rushing “to workout”. But amidst that “grade 1 stress,” a “selfie on the go is a must” for her. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “School run…Grade 1 stress…Jet lag…Oh and a rush to workout…But a selfie on the go is a must.”

Kareena Kapoor and her family were spotted at the Mumbai airport on July 31.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor allowed us to take a look at the “mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days.” In the pic, Kareena is seen resting in a park with Jeh leaning on her back. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, in the caption, wrote, “That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in a few days…(red heart and laughing face emoticons).” Kareena concluded her posts with hashtags “The Nap Life” and “Mother-son naps”.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress jetted off to a vacation after wrapping her schedule of Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. She will share the screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the film.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor also has Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She is also part of Hansal Mehta's next.