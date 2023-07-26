Just Kareena Kapoor And Little Jeh Enjoying An Afternoon Nap. Aww

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor, who is on a long summer retreat to Europe with her children and husband Saif Ali Khan, is making the most of her time there before returning to work. The Udta Punjab actress has been regular in sharing updates from her holiday and on Wednesday she did nothing different. Kareena Kapoor treated her Instagram with a sweet picture of herself and her little one Jeh, taking an afternoon nap in a garden. In the picture we can see mom Kareena taking a nap on the field, with a blue bedsheet spread on the ground with little Jeh leaning on her back, resting his head near her shoulder.

Sharing the adorable picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days…(red heart and laughing face emoticons)" She added the hashtags 'The Nap Life' and 'Mother son naps' in the caption too."

The post is too cute to miss. Take a look":

A few days back, a picture from their European holiday went viral on social media. In the picture shared by a fan account, Saif and Kareena can be seen enjoying a sunny day with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir by a lake. In the first picture, we can find mom Kareena smiling while looking at her husband and sons as they hold a fish in hand. The family is dressed in their casual best and looks adorable. In the second picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan, fixing bait to a fishing pole with little Jeh beside him.

Sharing the pictures, the fan account wrote, "Family time Tim & Jeh fishing with Pops while Beboo watching enjoying the view."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor posted a frame showcasing two plates of pancakes. Kareena's caption read, "Anyone else always ends up eating their kids' breakfast?"

Last month, Kareena Kapoor completed 23 years in the industry. The actress dropped a picture from one of her shoots and wrote, "23 years of being born in front of the camera today...And Hell ya another 23 to go..." The actress made her Bollywood debut with Refugee, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are part of the film.