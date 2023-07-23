Mom Kareena Kapoor Smiles As Husband Saif Ali Khan Goes Fishing With Sons Jeh And Taimur

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorteam )

New day, new pictures of the Khan clan from their long summer retreat in Europe. Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are living their best life in Europe along with their kids Jeh and Taimur. In the latest picture from their European holiday, shared by a fan account, Saif and Kareena can be seen enjoying a sunny day with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir by a lake. In the first picture, we can find mom Kareena smiling while looking at her husband and sons as they hold a fish in hand. The family is dressed in their casual best and looks adorable. In the second picture, we can see Saif Ali Khan, fixing bait to a fishing pole with little Jeh beside him.

Sharing the pictures, the fan account wrote, "Family time Tim & Jeh fishing with Pops while Beboo watching enjoying the view."

Take a look at the post here:

A few days back, Kareena Kapoor posted a frame showcasing two plates of pancakes. Kareena's caption read, "Anyone else always ends up eating their kids' breakfast?"

Before it, the actor posted a gorgeous picture of herself against a mesmerising location a few days back. The beautiful mountains and clouds have added an extra edge to the frame. Kareena didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply wrote, "Framed." Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She shared a red heart emoji.

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

Last month, Kareena Kapoor completed 23 years in the industry. The actress dropped a picture from one of her shoots and wrote, "23 years of being born in front of the camera today...And Hell ya another 23 to go..." The actress made her Bollywood debut with Refugee, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are part of the film.