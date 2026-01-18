After <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Success, Akshaye Khanna To Return In <i>Race 4</i>? Producer Ramesh Taurani Breaks Silence

Following the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, speculation around Akshaye Khanna's next movie has intensified. Among the most talked-about rumours is his possible return to the Race franchise - a claim that has now been addressed by producer Ramesh Taurani.

No Plans To Bring Akshaye Khanna Back

The fourth part of the high-octane Race franchise is currently under development, prompting chatter that Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan - both part of the original film - could reunite for the new chapter.

Clarifying the reports, the producer told HT City, "No, we have not approached Akshaye. There was no scope at all." When asked whether the makers were considering reworking the storyline to accommodate the actor, Taurani was equally clear, saying, "There is no thought about getting him. His character gets into an accident in the first movie, his track ended there, and it will remain at that."

Akshaye Khanna played the antagonist in Race (2008).

Cast Of Race 4 Remains Undecided

Rumours have also suggested that Race 4 could see the return of Saif Ali Khan or feature Sidharth Malhotra in a leading role. Taurani, however, dismissed these claims as well. Addressing the casting buzz, he stated, "No cast has been finalised till now. The work on the script is on."

Over the years, the Race series has seen major casting shifts. While Race 2 (2013) introduced John Abraham as the antagonist, Race 3 (2018) replaced Saif Ali Khan with Salman Khan in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna continues to ride high on the unprecedented success of Dhurandhar. The film has amassed a staggering Rs 871.90 crore at the domestic box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Alongside Khanna and Ranveer Singh, the film features Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

