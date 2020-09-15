After Dance Surprise, What Alia Bhatt Wrote For Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's 40th Birthday

Alia Bhatt shared this on Riddhima's birthday (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt shares a close bond with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, which means ek super special birthday wish toh banta hai. On Riddhima's birthday on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt showered her with a whole lot of love (she literally emptied her collection of the red heart emojis) and topped up her Instagram story with a heart-warming message. Sharing a photo from Riddhima's birthday celebrations at Neetu Kapoor's home, Alia wrote in an Instagram story: "Happy birthday, my darling. Love you, love you, love you... wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness." Alia Bhatt was Ranbir Kapoor's plus-one at Riddhima's birthday celebrations, which were also joined by Ranbir and Riddhima's cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

However, this wasn't the only birthday treat which to Riddhima from Alia Bhatt. The Raazi actress was also part of a cute dance video, also featuring Riddhima's family members and friends. They all danced to Aap Jaisa Koi from the film Qurbani. On the morning of her birthday, Riddhima had shared it on her profile but deleted it later, which is now available on fan-clubs.

Alia Bhatt's adorable birthday wish for Riddhima can only be topped by Neetu Kapoor, who composed this heart-touchingly honest message for her daughter. "In my head, she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing! She has been strict at the same time, always watched me like a hawk! We have cried, we have laughed, played scrabble (most of the time she lost). Cannot be another like her. Happy big 40, cuteness."

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor also sent her lovely greetings on her birthday in the form of social media posts. While Kareena opted for a priceless throwback, Karisma shared a memory from Riddhima's birthday celebrations.

Alia Bhatt is now a regular at the Kapoors' family get-togethers - she was at their Rakhi party too recently. Alia was also constantly spotted with the Kapoors after Rishi Kapoor's death.