After Calling Samay Raina <i>'Kutte Ki Dum'</i>, Mukesh Khanna Trolled For Teaming Up With Comedian For Ad

After taking digs at each other, Samay Raina and Shaktimaan-fame Mukesh Khanna have appeared together in a commercial, leaving the internet divided. While some expressed shock, others criticised the decision.

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In April this year, comedian Samay Raina took a dig at Mukesh Khanna after the veteran publicly criticised him during the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.

Referring to Mukesh Khanna, known for portraying Shaktimaan, Samay said, "Shaktimaan agaya tha uss time. Shaktimaan se kaise ladenge bhai. He said baccho ka kaisa hoga aise content dekhke." (Shaktimaan came in at that time. How do we fight Shaktimaan? He said, what will happen to children watching such content.) He added, "Shaktimaan has killed children 'fak-fak-fak karke'. How are you taking the moral high ground?"

Reacting to the jibe, Mukesh said the comedian should be paraded on a donkey.

Months after the heated exchange, the two have now appeared together in an advertisement, marking an unexpected turn in their equation. The collaboration has surprised many on social media, with some users describing it as an unlikely pairing, while others questioned Mukesh's decision to work with Samay despite his earlier strong remarks against him.

Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Shaktimaan bhi bik gya," while another commented, "Latent par bulao, Shaktiman and Sunil Pal together."

Other comments read, "Another year of unexpected collabs," "Hahaha, collab no one imagined," and "The fact that he turned all his 'enemies' into friends is something really remarkable." Another user added, "Bro skipped the apology arc and went straight to the ad revenue arc."

How Mukesh Khanna reacted earlier

In an Instagram post, the Shaktimaan star and producer wrote, "Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho, baahar nikalo. Phir tedhi ki tedhi. Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, wo wapas tedhi ho jaati hai. Kyunki wo seedha-saada praani nahin hai." (A dog's tail remains crooked. You can put it in a bottle and take it out, but it will still remain crooked. Samay Raina is similar. No matter how much you try to straighten him, he returns to being crooked because he is not a simple, straightforward person.)

He added, "Wo roasted praani hai... poore desh ne latada maara. Phir aa gaya besharmon ki tarah aur maar khane. Ab ek hee cheez baaqi hai. Uska muh kaala karke gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye jahan bachhe usko ande-tamatar maarein kyunki usne unke superhero Shaktimaan ka apmaan kiya hai." (He is a roasted creature... The whole country has already rebuked him. Yet he returned shamelessly to face more backlash. Now only one thing remains: his face should be blackened, he should be made to sit on a donkey, and be paraded through cities and streets where children throw eggs and tomatoes at him for insulting their superhero Shaktimaan.)

India's Got Latent 2 recently premiered its first episode on Netflix, featuring the Alpha duo Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists.



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