After Backlash, Ekta Kapoor 'Dissociates' Herself From Mental Health Fund Named After Pavitra Rishta

Television producer Ekta Kapoor released a statement on Wednesday after the hashtag "#ShameOnEktaKapoor" trended on Twitter all morning. Ekta Kapoor has received massive backlash after OTT platform ZEE5 started a mental health awareness fund named 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' - Pavitra Rishta, produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, aired on Zee TV between 2009-2014 and starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on June 14, allegedly by suicide. ZEE5's page on the Pavitra Rishta Fund, launched on July 14, presents it as a mental health outreach programme and makes no mention of Sushant; however, many on social media made the connection regardless and are none too pleased. One of the narratives online about Sushant's death has made his alleged depression its focus - specifically, those subscribing to this narrative deny that the actor was depressed. Ekta Kapoor appears to have been caught in the crossfire.

On Wednesday, Ekta Kapoor announced that she would have nothing to do with the Pavitra Rishta Fund. "Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself," she wrote on her social media accounts. The promotional video of the 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' announcement from last month features glimpses of Sushant and his co-star from the show, Ankita Lokhande - Ankita and Sushant dated for several years.

In her statement, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "While I support the cause of mental health, I dssociate myself from the 'Pavitra Rishta Fund' till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant's unfortunate death. I withdraw myself from this fund individually as of now, as it seems that there is more to this tragic incident. Like the most of this country, I would like the truth to come out."

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI will take over the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death from Mumbai Police. Referring to the Supreme Court's judgement, Ekta added in her tweet: "#SSR Hope the truth prevails."

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, has been accused by his family of transferring money out of his account and of driving him to suicide. Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career in TV began with Ekta Kapoor's 2008 show Kis Desh Mein Hain Meraa Dil, in which he was cast as the second lead. Pavitra Rishta was his first project as the main lead. Sushant made the switch from TV to films in 2014, making his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!. The actor's last film Dil Bechara released after his death.