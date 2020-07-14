What Sushant Singh Rajput's First Producer Ekta Kapoor Wrote A Month After His Death

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Rest in peace, Sushi," wrote Ekta Kapoor in her post

Sushant's first TV show was Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14

Remembering actor Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death, producer Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant his break as an actor, shared a touching note for him on Instagram. Sushant stepped into the entertainment industry with Ekta Kapoor's show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, he rose to popularity for playing the role of Manav Deshmukh in Ekta's another show Pavitra Rishta, a massively successful Balaji TV serial. Sharing a picture collage featuring priceless photos of herself and Sushant, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "Rest in peace, Sushi! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it's you! Love you forever!" The picture collage also features television actress Krystle D'Souza.

Reacting to Ekta Kapoor's post, Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, actress Mouni Roy, TV actors Arjun Bijlani, Akshay Dogra and Karishma Tanna dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, Mumbai, on June 14. The actor, 34, died by suicide, said police, who are carrying out an investigation.

Before Sushant Singh Rajput started his career in the entertainment industry, he was a part of Shiamak Davar's dance group. He later joined Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theater group and remained part of it for over two years before making his debut as an actor in 2008.

Sushant's debut film was Kai Po Che!, which released in 2013. He later starred as the lead actor in movies such as Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - Dil Bechara - will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.