'Odd Different Genius, Bon Voyage': Balaji Telefilms' Moving Send-Off For Sushant Singh Rajput

In a moving tribute, Ekta Kapoor shared an IGTV video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput with herself and other members of her production house Balaji Telefilms. Sushant Singh Rajput's breakout role was on Balaji Telefilms' TV soap Pavitra Rishta. In a eulogy post, Sushant's first producer Ekta Kapoor shared a tribute video created by her banner featuring clips of Sushant from Pavitra Rishta and wrote an elaborate post. "All I can share is a Balaji Telefilms tribute to you with a few of our pictures! This made me think if we really are there for those we love or care for! Do we know people or do we just judge the ones who don't follow norms," read an excerpt of her post. Referring to Sushant's love for astrophysics, Ekta added, "You never spoke about your next hit, always about us exploring astrology, astronomy, metaphysics. The meaning of Shiva and the discoveries of stars at NASA! Odd for an actor! Odd different genius, bon voyage!"

Ekta Kapoor also wrote about how Balaji team discovered Mr Rajput for the role in Pavitra Rishta - "From you being spotted at a Prithvi cafe by the Balaji team for TV to you becoming India's brightest star, you did it all." Read her post here:

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. Mumbai police confirmed that the death was by suicide. Ekta Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a screenshot of her Instagram exchange with Mr Rajput a week back and mourned his death. "Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby," wrote Ekta Kapoor.

Tributes for the late actor poured in on social media from his co-stars and colleagues from the film fraternity. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Sushant Singh Rajput in his debut film Kai Po Che and later worked with the actor in Kedarnath, wrote in his eulogy post about Sushant's love for science and space. An excerpt from his post read, "He was a huge science buff and was consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I'm going to miss you brother, and stay interstellar."

Sushant Singh Rajput, who shot to fame with Balaji Telefilms' TV soap Pavitra Rishta, is best-known for his performances in films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, PK, Raabta, Sonchiriya and the MS Dhoni biopic. He was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film Drive.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)