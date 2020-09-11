Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19. 'Will Recover Soon,' He Writes

A file photograph of Aftab Shivdasani. (courtesy: aftabshivdasani)

Aftab Shivdasani is the latest Bollywood actor to have tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday evening, the actor announced that he has contracted the virus and has been "advised home quarantine." Releasing a statement on Twitter, Aftab Shivdasani wrote: "Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine."

The 42-year-old actor added, "I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourselves tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal." He also emphasised on practicing social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers. "I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab," read his tweet.

Aftab Shivdasani had resumed shooting for the ZEE5 web-series Poison 2. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama and Masti, among others.

Besides Aftab Shivdasani, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also tested positive for coronavirus. Other than that, staff members of Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor also contracted the coronavirus.