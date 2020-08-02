Aftab Shivdasani And Wife Nin Dusanj Welcome Baby Girl: 'We Are Proud Parents'

Aftab Shivdasani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aftabshivdasani )

Highlights Aftab and Nin Dusanj had a simple court marriage in June 2014

They later renewed their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in 2017

"Nin and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter": Aftab

Actor Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj, on Sunday, revealed there's a new addition to their family - a baby daughter. A picture of their little munchkin's hand accompanied the post, in which Aftab, 42, wrote: "'A little bit of heaven has been sent to Earth'... With God's blessings, Nin Dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter... we are proud parents and a family of three now." Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj had a simple court marriage in June 2014 and they renewed their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in Sri Lanka in 2017. See the actor's post here:

Reacting to Aftab Shivdasani's post, his friends from the industry dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. Vivek Oberoi, who has worked with Aftab in films like Masti, Darna Mana Hai, Grand Masti and Great Grand Masti, wrote: "Amazing news my brother! So happy for you both. Welcome to the bliss of parenthood and trust me, having a daughter is the most special part of fatherhood." Actress Ishita Dutta, who co-starred with Aftab Shivdasani in Setters commented: "Congratulations!"

Screenshot of Ishita Dutta and Vivek Oberoi's comments on Aftab's post.

In terms of work, Aftab Shivdasani appeared in Mr. India, Shahenshah, ChaalBaaz and Insaniyat as a child artiste. He made his full-fledged Bollywood debut in 1999 film Masti, in which he co-starred with Urmila Matondkar. Aftab is best known for his portrayal of Prem Chawla in 2004 film Masti and he also featured in the subsequent films in the series, the last of which was Great Grand Masti (2016). He has also worked in films like Kasoor, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal, Bin Bulaye Baraati and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 release Setters.