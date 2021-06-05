Aftab Shivdasani's Anniversary Wish For Wife Nin Dusanj Is All About 'Love, Happiness And Bliss'

Aftab Shivdasani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aftabshivdasani )

Happy anniversary, Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj. The duo, who got married on June 5 in 2014, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday. To wish his wife, Aftab Shivdasani selected two adorable pictures of themselves to post on social media. The couple can be seen twinning in black outfits in the pictures. Aftab borrowed a quote by author Atticus for the caption and wrote: "'Close your eyes and picture the sun. That's what it felt like to love her; warmth'." In his greeting, the actor added: "Happy Anniversary my love, to many, many more to come. Love, happiness and bliss."

Take a look at Aftab Shivdasani's anniversary post for Nin Dusanj here:

Aftab and Nin Dusanj had a court marriage in 2014 and they renewed their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in 2017.

The couple welcomed their baby daughter in August last year.

In terms of work, Aftab Shivdasani appeared in Mr. India, Shahenshah, ChaalBaaz and Insaniyat as a child artiste. He made his full-fledged Bollywood debut in 1999 film Masti, in which he co-starred with Urmila Matondkar. Aftab is best known for his portrayal of Prem Chawla in 2004 film Masti and he also featured in the subsequent films in the series, the last of which was Great Grand Masti (2016). He has also worked in films like Kasoor, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal, Bin Bulaye Baraati and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

The actor was last seen in web-series Poison 2.