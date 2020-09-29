'Relieved': Aftab Shivdasani, Who Was Quarantined With COVID-19, Tests Negative

Aftab Shivdasani shared this photo (courtesy aftabshivdasani)

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, has recovered and tested negative recently. Aftab, who had earlier opened up about contracting the virus on social media, shared the news of his recovery on Tuesday - he is "happy and relieved": "I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my Covid test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you all for your support and good wishes." Citing his example, Aftab stressed on the importance of practicing social distancing and taking proper precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. "I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over," read an excerpt from Aftab's post.

Read Aftab Shivdasani's full statement here. "Grateful," he captioned his post.

On September 11, Aftab had written that he decided to get himself checked after developing symptoms of COVID-19. "Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine." Aftab, who was working in the past few weeks, also urged those who hadbeen in his proximity to get themselves checked: "I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourselves tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal."

Ahead of his COVID-19 diagnosis, Aftab Shivdasani had just finished the shooting schedule of ZEE5 web-series Poison 2. He is best known for starring in films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, 1920: The Evil Returns, Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee, Awara Paagal Deewana, Kasoor and Mast. Aftab Shivdasani got married to Nin Dusanj in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter in August.