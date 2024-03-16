Ae Watan Mere Watan Song Julia: Sara Ali Khan Gives A Retro Spin To Foot-Tapping Number

A still from Ae Watan Mere Watan's song Julia. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan recently released a new song titled Julia. The two-minute and eighteen-second video begins with the film's leading lady, Sara Ali Khan, portraying the character of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, along with Abhay Verma, attempting to peek into a couple's house. Shortly after, the couple invites them in for a ballroom dance. Initially hesitant, Sara and Abhay exchange loving glances and start grooving to the beats of the retro-themed track. The video then transitions to scenes of Sara and Abhay walking in the busy streets as their love story unfolds. There's also a brief appearance by Emraan Hashmi, dressed in a white kurta pyjama, Nehru cap, and spectacles. Later in the video, the couple is seen dancing passionately at a party, and towards the end, we catch a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan's character with her secret radio set-up.

Julia has been sung by Divya Kumar and Shashi, with music composed by Shashi and lyrics penned by Prashant Ingole.

A few days back, the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan was released. Set during the Quit India Movement of 1942, the trailer introduces us to freedom fighters played by Sara Ali Khan and Sparsh Shrivastava, among others. Based on true events, the video offers a glimpse into the challenges faced by 22-year-old freedom fighter Usha Rani, who operates an underground radio station to spread news throughout the country during British rule. Notably, this marks Sara Ali Khan's debut performance in a patriotic film.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Releasing on March 21 on the OTT platform Prime Video, Ae Watan Mere Watan has been directed by Kannan Iyer. The movie has been jointly backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. In addition to Sara Ali Khan, Abhay Verma, and Sparsh Shrivastava, the film stars Sachin Khedekar, Alexx O'Nell, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.