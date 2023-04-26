Aditya Roy Kapur, Please Take Note, Sara Ali Khan Is In Mumbai Metro Before You - IYKYK

Image was Instagrammed by Sara Ali Khan.(courtesy:

Sara Ali Khan had a joy ride in the Mumbai metro and her wide smile in this picture stands as proof. The Atrangi Re actor, who is known for her quirky sense of humour, shared an endearing video from inside a Mumbai metro on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan, dressed in a white kurta and spectacles, can be seen waving at the camera while smiling widely. The actress captioned the picture, "Didn't think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," and also tagged actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anurag Basu. FYI, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Anurag Basu's film Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Take a look at the post here:

Notably, this is not the first time the actor has opted for public transport. In December last year, Sara and the team decided to take a local train to beat the peak traffic hour. The clip opens with Sara, who is standing inside a compartment with her team, greeting her fans by saying, “Namaste Darshako”. She then adds, “We are on a local train because, at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore, we're enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we're gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane.” The video ends with Sara sitting inside an auto with one of her team members. The caption attached to the clip reads, “Namaste Darshako. Today we used our brains. Samay ka sadupyog we took a train.”

Take a look at the video here:

Coming back to Metro...In Dino, the film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on December 8, 2023.

According to ANI, Metro...In Dino, a film that draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.