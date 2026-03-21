Rakesh Roshan Gushes Over Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: 'You Started A New Era In Filmmaking'

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan praised Aditya Dhar in a lengthy post on social media and said he has started "a new era in filmmaking" with his Dhurandhar films.

Roshan said he recently watched "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", a sequel to Dhar's 2025 release. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film released on Thursday and has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office on its first day of release.

The film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, who are reprising their roles.

Roshan shared a picture of the filmmaker on his Instagram handle on Friday and said Dhar has delivered the film, which was "beyond expectations".

"I just watched ADITYA DHAR'S HISTORIC 'DHURANDHAR', and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made 'Dhurandhar'. He has started a new era in filmmaking!," Roshan wrote in his post.

"This should not be considered as a threat, but a healthy and much-needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment. It was about time, and @adityadharfilms has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya," he added.

Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, "Dhurandhar" revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)