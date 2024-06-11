Aditi Rao Hydari On Fiance Siddharth: 'I Know He Wants The Best For Me'

Aditi shared this image. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari, who has hit the headlines both on personal and professional fronts in recent time, opened up about life after her engagement to Siddharth in an interview with Hindustan Times. Talking about Siddharth's impact on her personal growth, Aditi told Hindustan Times, "I respect his immense talent, his integrity and intentions, both as an artist and as a human being and I value his honesty. I know he wants the best for me." Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March this yeaar.

Meanwhile, Aditi received praise for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi. She played the role of courtesan Bibbojaan in the series. Sharing her joy about the praise she received, Aditi told Hindustan Times, "I am enjoying being in the present and savouring all the love. I am grateful to my director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his artistry and affection. I hope for more such invaluable experiences that give me so much appreciation and evolution as an artist."

Aditi and Siddharth spent quality time in Tuscany, Italy recently. Aditi shared a reel from her travel bucket recently. In the reel, Aditi and Siddharth can be seen riding bikes in the picturesque valley of Tuscany. Aditi can be seen wearing an off-shoulder powder-blue dress while Siddharth wears a pink t-shirt. The reel ends with Siddharth and Aditi goofing around the camera. Summing up her experience, Aditi wrote in the caption, "I thought I was going for a la la la bike ride... cut to :- a 10 km bike ride uphill, down hill and on gravel and most importantly in the Tuscan valley... rolled up my pants, ditched my cutesie hat for a real helmet and finished my 10 km bike ride with Siddu who filmed this while riding one handed himself with his heart in his mouth cause he thought I might start dreaming and fall off the cliff!!!!" Take a look at the post here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announced their engagement through a joint Instagram post in March. Aditi and Siddharth shared a selfie of them in which they can be seen sporting their engagement rings. Sharing the image, Aditi wrote, "He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.". They can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. Meanwhile, Siddharth shared the same image with this caption, "She Said YES! E. N. G. A. G. E. D." Take a look:

Aditi also attended the 77th Cannes Film Festival this year. She represented the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the event.