Adipurush: Prabhas Announces Trailer Release Date With New Poster

Prabhas in Adipurush. (courtesy: actorprabhas)

Expect the trailer of Om Raut's Adipurush to release on May 9. The makers shared the news on Saturday along with a new poster featuring the film's lead actor Prabhas, who stars as Raghav in the film. "Trailer releasing on 9th May 2023," he captioned the post. Adipurush is based on the Ramayana and it stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh. The magnum opus is slated to release in theatres in IMAX and 3D on June 16 this year. The film, directed by Om Raut, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

See the new poster of Adipurush here:

Kriti Sanon's poster from the film was shared last month. She plays Janaki in the film. See the poster here:

The film will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The makers shared a new poster of Adipurush announcing the news and the caption on it read, "Looking forward to Adipurush being premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 13th."

The teaser ofAdipurush released last year and the VFX of the film was widely criticised. After the CGI-heavy teaser received major flak last year, NY VFXwala, a studio founded by Ajay Devgn, had released a statement disassociating itself from the film. "Leading VFX studio, NY VFXwala has clarified that they have not worked/are not working on the CG/special effects of Adipurush. An official note on their behalf clarified, 'we are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people,'" read the statement tweeted by Taran Adarsh.

Adipurush will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theatres. The film was initially slated to release on August 11 last year. However, the makers shifted its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, for which the actor thanked the makers of Adipurush.