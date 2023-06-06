Adipurush Action Trailer: Watch Out Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas Is Coming For You

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (courtesy: tseries )

The makers of Adipurush have just dropped the final trailer of the film and we must say it's highly action-packed. The trailer begins with the infamous apaharan(kidnapping) of Kriti Sanon by none other than Saif Ali Khan in a rather spine-chilling scene. What follows next is Prabhas' quest to free his Sita from the claws of Raavan and bring her back home. As against the previous trailer, we get to see a lot more of Saif Ali Khan in this one and we are not complaining. Kriti looks convincing as the forlorn wife while Prabhas showcases his might in the action sequences.

Sharing the poster of the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "Har Bharatiya Ki Adipurush." Take a look at the trailer here:

A few hours ago, Prabhas was clicked visiting Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh before the final trailer launch. News agency ANI has shared a video from the temple's premises. In the clip, Prabhas, in a white kurta set, is seen greeting the fans and posing for the paparazzi before leaving the venue. T-Series, who have backed the film, tweeted, “A sacred moment: Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirumala temple ahead of Adipurush final trailer launch. Stay Tuned! Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on June 16.”

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Prabhas today visited Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala and offered prayers. pic.twitter.com/KxPbLQZFt4 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2023

Till now, the makers have released two songs from the magnum opus. Ram Siya Ram, which has been composed and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, and Jai Shri Ram.

Adipurush will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The mythological drama will open in theatres in IMAX and 3D formats on June 16. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage.