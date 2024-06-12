Adil Hussain On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'Even If They Paid Me 100-200 Crore...'

Adil Hussain shared this image. (courtesy: _adilhussain)

Remember when Adil Hussain said he regretted acting in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, and the director reacted with the "30 art films" and “one blockbuster film” comment? Well, there is a new update now. Adil, who played the role of a colleague dean in the Shahid Kapoor-headlined project, has once again taken a dig at the director. The actor said he would not have been a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film Animal, even if “they paid me ₹ 100-200 crore”. In an interview with Zoom, Adil Hussain was asked if he would have liked a role in Animal. To this, the actor replied, “Never. Even if they paid me ₹ 100-200 crore, I would never do it.” Released in 2019, Kabir Singh also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role. It was the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Reacting to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement claiming that Adil Hussain has done "30 art films" but only “one blockbuster film,” Adil Hussain said, “What do I say to that? I think there are a lot of replies to that comment. If he is more famous than Ang Lee, I don't know what to say… Very unfortunate that he thinks like that. His film did a lot of box office collection so probably he thinks like that. I don't know the exact figures of Kabir Singh but Life of Pi did over a billion dollars so I don't think he can compete with that. He should have thought about it before he said it.” FYI: Adil Hussain was part of several Hollywood projects including Ang Lee's Life of Pi and Star Trek: Discovery.

“I don't think he has any substance in that sentence at all. He was angry, he said it. It is a reactive comment on my statement. I don't think I should take it seriously,” Adil Hussain added while talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's statement.

In case you missed it, the feud began when Adil Hussain called Kabir Singh “misogynistic” and said that he “regretted” doing it. During an interaction on the YouTube channel AP Podcast, the actor said, “That's the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on. And I went to see the movie (Kabir Singh) in Delhi and I could not take it after 20 minutes, I just walked out. And I regret it till today. The only movie that I have regretted doing is that film (Kabir Singh) because I think it is misogynistic. It made me feel very small as a human being.”

After that, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared his reaction in a note on X (formerly Twitter). It read, “Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as your 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than your passion. Now, I'll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI help. Now, smile properly.”

Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did ????https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO

I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help???? Now smile properly ???? — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 18, 2024

Adil Hussain last appeared in the 2023 Malayalam film Otta.