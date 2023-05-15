Adah Sharma Shares Health Update After Accident: 'All Of Us Are Fine'

Image was shared by Adah Sharma.(courtesy: adah_ki_adah)

Actress Adah Sharma, who was last seen in the much-talked-about film The Kerala Story, met with an accident on Sunday. Following the accident, Adah Sharma shared a health update on social media confirming that she and the whole team are fine. In her post on Instagram and Twitter, Adah Sharma said, “I'm fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern [heart emojis].” As per a report by ETimes, the team of the film including Adah Sharma was scheduled to join an event in Karimnagar, which was then called off due to the accident.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Adah Sharma shared a bunch of images with her mother and grandmother, as well as the actors who played her mother and grandmother in The Kerala Story. In the caption, she said, “For Mother's Day this year mixing up Reel and Real #happymothersday. A big thank you from my reel and real-life mommy's and paati/naani/amoomas for making this Mother's Day a BLOCKBUSTER with #TheKeralaStory ....to mothers and daughters all over the world who have been sending me pyar. Thank you…”

A few weeks ago, Adah Sharma also shared a fun video in which she is seen with an elephant. In the caption, she said: “Sunday is Spa day. You see the bump on this beauty's head? Woh elephant rides karti thi and her skull is cracked maar maar ke by some human but she's still being so sweet to me.”

On the work front, Adah Sharma is known for her work in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, S/O Satyamurthy, Commando 2, among other projects.