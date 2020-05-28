Adah Sharma's Replacement For A Dysfunctional Washing Machine Was This

Adah in a still from the video. (courtesy: adah_ki_adah )

Actress Adah Sharma's washing machine stopped working so she found an alternate way to wash and dry clothes, which was inspired by her character inspector Bhavana Reddy in Commando . In the video, Adah can be seen showcasing her martial art moves to the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Dressed in a make-shift saree, Adah can be seen drying her clothes in a very unconventional manner. In her caption, Adah revealed that her Commando co-star Vidyut Jammwal taught her how to be a "washing machine cum dryer amid the coronavirus quarantine."

She captioned her post: "Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga - Bhavana Reddy style. How to be a washing machine cum dryer in quarantine. Taught to me by Vidyut Jammwal, world's best commando, best martial artist, best chef who also happens to be my best friend." She added a tweaked version of the song and wrote, "I took creative liberties and tweaked the lyrics slightly. Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga jaise kung fu ki champ, she's missing fashion week ramp, jaise piano ki taan, like the gulkand of the paan, jaise laaton ki shaan from Mumbai to Milan." She urged her Instafam to take up the fitness challenge and wrote: "Those who are singing the tweaked version tag me on stories I will repost and share your Commando fitness task and tag Vidyut." Adah signed off the post, saying, "PS_It's been 2 weeks since my washing machine conked off ...These abs are real."

Check out the video here:

Adah Sharma has starred in Hasee Toh Phasee, co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, 1920 and Bypass Road. She was last seen in Commando 3. Adah will next be seen in Man To Man alongside Naveen Kasturia.