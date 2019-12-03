Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is 'Steady' With Rs 21 Crore

Commando 3 box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 continues to woo the audience on Day 4. The film recorded a score of Rs 3.42 crore on Monday, taking the overall collections to Rs 21.75 crore, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Commando 3 is expected to cross the lifetime business of Commando and Commando 2 in its first week only, stated Taran Adarsh in his report. Sharing the impressive performance of the film, he wrote: "Commando 3 is steady on Day 4... Mass markets continue to contribute... Eyes Rs 30 crore [+/-] total in Week 1... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Commando and #Commando2 in *Week 1* itself... Friday 4.74 crore, Saturday 5.64 crore, Sunday 7.95 crore, Monday 3.42 crore. Total: Rs 21.75 crore. India business."

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

Commando 3, which opened to poor reviews on November 29, emerged as the "best performing movie of the Commando franchise" recently, courtesy its impressive box office numbers. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "Commando 3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its business the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise."

Reviewing Commando 3 for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film one star out of five and wrote: "Commando 3 is an exhausting watch because it holds absolutely no secrets. All its big action set pieces are telegraphed well before they come to pass."

Commando 3 has been directed by Aditya Datt. Vidyut Jammwal co-stars with Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah and Rajesh Tailang in the film.