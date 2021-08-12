'My First Tan': Guess The Actress Looking Like A Ray Of Sunshine In This Pic

She shared it on her Instagram (courtesy adah_ki_adah )

The cutie in this throwback photo grew up to become and actress and a dance diva. Hello there, Adah Sharma. The 29-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane recently and landed straight in her childhood, particularly on the day she went for her first tan session. In the photo, Adah Sharma is unrecognizable as we know her today - her throwback version is cute as a button in a yellow bikini. "One two three four... swipe swipe swipe to see more (sing it in tune). It was an itsy bitsy teenie weenie yellow polka-dot bikini. It was my first tan (burn) that day!" Adah Sharma captioned her post, adding a bunch of present day photos of herself, sporting trendy swimwear.

Adah Sharma's blast from the past is actually a bikini appreciation post:

Earlier, Adah Sharma shared a bunch of throwbacks to show her glow up evolution in an ROFL post: "Step aside Ayushman Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor. Meet 7-year-old Adah and then 13-year-old Adah and then meet the weapon responsible for my eyebrow evolution," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma is not only a fan of bikinis but also sarees. You cannot imagine the things Adah Sharma does wearing sarees.

Actress Adah Sharma is best known for starring in the TV show Pukaar. In films, she had made her acting debut with 2008 movie 1920. Adah Sharma has starred in movies such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Subramanyam for Sale, Bypass Road and Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke. Last year, she played the role of a transgender character in the web show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Adah Sharma was last seen in the short film Chuha Billi.