Actress Sara Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19. Ankita Lokhande And Other TV Stars Wish Her A Speedy Recovery

TV actress Sara Khan tested positive for coronavirus recently. On Instagram, she shared a statement that read, "Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus. Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home. Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery." Sara's friends and colleagues from the TV industry wished for the actress a speedy recovery. "Hey Sara, get well soon. Let me know in case you need any help. I'm just a call away," TV star Ankita Lokhande commented on the post. Jay Bhanushali, Sayantani Ghosh, Kishwer Merchant and entrepreneur Raj Kundra also sent across get well soon wishes. Teejay Sidhu's comment on the post read, "Sending you love and healing. Take care, love."

Read Sara Khan's statement here:

Sara, who recently joined the cast of the TV show Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, in an interview with India Today, said, "I've taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but when I took the COVID-19 test, it came in positive. I'm following my doctor's medical advice religiously, and I'm hoping to get well soon." She added, 'I am asymptomatic but asymptomatic or symptomatic, one has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both cases. I'd advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested."

Sara Khan has starred in several TV shows, which include Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa and Namah.