Sara Khan Ended Up In A Dubai Hospital With Food Poisoning On Her Birthday

Television actress Sara Khan, who celebrated her 29th birthday in Dubai recently, ended up at the hospital after suffering from food poisoning. The actress shared a health update of sorts with her Instafam with a photo of herself from the ambulance. Sara informed her concerned fans that she is "absolutely" fine now and there is nothing to worry. Sara wrote: "This is how I ended up on my birthday. Yes, this picture is straight from the emergency ambulance in Dubai. Too much of eating s**ks. I experienced ambulance for the first time and that too on my birthday. Food poisoning s***ks. I am absolutely well now." The comments section is flooded with concerned words from her fans like: "Get well soon Sara," "I hope you are fine now."

Sara Khan is currently in Dubai and seems to be having a great time with sister Ayra and friends. Here's what Sara is up to in Dubai, check out photos:

Earlier, Sara Khan trended big time, after a video of hers and her sister Ayra appeared to be accidentally posted on Instagram. The video, which was taken down almost immediately, featured the Khan sisters chilling in a bathtub. She had later clarified that the video wasn't shared on social media intentionally.

Sara Khan is best known for her role in 2007 TV soap Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai. She was later part of soaps like Sasural Simar Ka, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Sara. Sara was last seen in Woh Apna Sa, which went off air in July this year. The actress is a former contestant of reality show Bigg Bos (season 4).