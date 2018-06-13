Sara Khan Explains Away Bathtub Video Posted, Then Deleted By 'Drunk' Sister Sara Khan explained that the video was made "out of fun" by her sister, who was in an inebriated state

Television actress Sara Khan suddenly found herself trending after a video of hers, chilling in a bathtub, appeared to be accidentally posted on her sister Ayra's Instagram story recently. The video, which was taken down almost immediately, had the Internet's attention for a brief while but that was enough for it to be curated from the story and reproduced on social media platforms over the past 24 hours. Now, in an interview with International Business Times , the actress explained that the video was made "out of fun" by her sister, who was in an inebriated state and was not intentionally shared on social media. "I don't know what happened. Everything just went wrong. It was a video out of fun made by my sister. She deleted it in no time but it went terribly wrong," IBTimes quoted her as saying.Sara also added: "She was drunk little bit and then we were just having fun, and this thing happened. I just want to say that since the world has become so fast, sometimes these technologies are also harmful. So, we should be careful." Sara and Ayra Khan are currently in Sri Lanka on a holiday, where the actress is also partly busy with interviews (see her Instagram stories for proof). Both Sara and Ayra have been sharing updates from their Sri Lanka trip on Instagram, amongst which is a bathtub photo of Ayra, for which she was subjected to trolling on her feed. "Shameless," Ayra was told for posting this photo.Sara Khan is best known for her role in 2007 TV soap. She has also featured in shows likeandSara, who currently features in, is also a formercontestant - she participated in season 4.