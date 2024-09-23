Laapataa Ladies' Actor On Film's Oscars Entry: "Moments Like These Remind Me Why I Chose To Be An Actor"

Congratulations are in order for the Laapataa Ladies' team as the film has been selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film category. Actress Rachna Gupta, who played Poonam (Deepak's bhabhi) in the Kiran Rao directorial, recently shared her excitement over the news. "I am so happyyy. It's moments like these that remind me why I chose to be an actor. it's not just about the recognition but the realization that something we created from our hearts has reached and touched people around the world, " the actress said in a chat with Times Now.

Expressing gratitude to the entire team of Laapataa Ladies and the audience, Rachna Gupta added, "I feel a deep sense of gratitude - for the team, for the audience, and for everyone who believed in this film."

Previously, director Kiran Rao shared her reaction to Laapataa Ladies' Oscar entry. "I am deeply honored and delighted that our film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India," Kiran said in a long statement.

She added, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor.”

Thanking the film's cast and crew, Kiran Rao wrote, “My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth."

Directed by Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies is produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film's cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.