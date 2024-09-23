<i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Cast Celebrates Oscar Entry By Sharing Video Of Arijit Singh Singing <i>Sajni</i> In UK

The team of Laapataa Ladies is thrilled. The film has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025 in the Best Foreign Film category. Shortly after the announcement, Nitanshi Goel, who plays Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies, re-shared a video on her Instagram Stories originally posted by singer Sona Mohapatra. The clip features Arijit Singh performing Sajni from Laapataa Ladies at his live concert in Manchester, England. Sona shared the video with the text, “Aapka Gaana,” and tagged the cast, including Nitanshi, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and director Kiran Rao. Reposting the video, Nitanshi Goel wrote, “Please take me there.”

Sajni has been written by Prashant Pandey and composed by Ram Sampath.

Sparsh Shrivastav, who plays the role of Deepak Kumar Laapataa Ladies, also re-shared the video. “Aapka bhi,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Pratibha Ranta also posted the same video with red hearts in her Instagram Stories. Pratibha was seen as Jaya in Laapataa Ladies.

Wait, there is more. Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao also reposted the clip in her Instagram Stories. The side note read, “Live in Manchester.”

News agency ANI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) to announce Laapataa Ladies' selection as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. They shared a picture of a citation from the Film Federation of India.

The citation read, “Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one world a LAAPATAA LADIES (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be home makers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Lapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain and make sense not just to women in India but universally as well..”

'Laapataa Ladies' is India's official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film Category 2025. pic.twitter.com/2gjzgzsDDJ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Laapataa Ladies narrates the story of two young brides who get lost in a train. The film, released in March, has been produced by Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures.