Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh Takes A Break From Social Media

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: fatimasanashaikh )

Highlights Fatima announced her plan to take a break from social media on Monday

She shared a note on her Instagram story

"Stay safe guys," read an excerpt from her note

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in the recently released Netflix anthology Ajeeb Dastaans, is going on a digital detox. The actress, on Monday afternoon, announced her plan to take a break from social media on her Instagram story. She didn't reveal the reason behind her decision but asked her fans to stay safe during the pandemic. The text on Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story read: "Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys." The actress, who contracted COVID-19 last month, recovered from the virus recently. Her latest post on Instagram is from the promotion diaries of Ajeeb Dastaans but more on that later. Take a look at Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Fatima's Instagram story.

Fatima Sana Shaikh began prepping for Ajeeb Dastaans promotions after she recovered from COVID-19 earlier this month. She shared several pictures of herself from the promotion diaries. Take a look:

Fatima Sana Shaikh co-starred with Jaideep Ahlawat and Armaan Ralhan in one segment of Ajeeb Dastaans.

Fatima Sana Shaikh rose to popularity after she co-starred with Aamir Khan in Dangal. She collaborated with the actor again for Thugs of Hindostan, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Fatima Sana Shaikh is also known for her performance in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which released on Netflix earlier this year. She also recently featured in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaar, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has also starred in films like Tahaan, Bittoo Boss, Akaash Vani and TV shows such as Best Of Luck Nikki, Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.