Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Her Rendition Of 'Don't Rush' Challenge. So, How Did She Do?

Fatima Sana Shaikh is the latest addition to the list of celebrities to take the #DontRush challenge. So far, Vicky Kaushal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have taken the challenge and it would be fair to say that both the actors aced it and how. Well, Fatima's rendition of the challenge is pretty cool as well. For the viral social media challenge, the Dangal actress paired up with choreographer Shazeb Sheikh. The duo can be seen twinning in yellow outfits. Posting the video on social media, she wrote: "Thodi masti with Shazeb Sheikh. Humaraversion of #dontrushchallenge." Fatima's post was filled up heart emojis from fans.

ICYMI, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote this while sharing the video, "Vicky Kaushal made us do it! A huge shout out to this incredible woman Anusha Swamy... Give me one year l'll get to where you are. Show her some love."

Fatima Sana Shaikh became a household name after she featured in Nitesh Tiwari's 2016 super hit film Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Before her breakout movie Dangal, the actress starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also starred in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Fatima recently featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which released on Netflix and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari. She will next be seen in Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaans, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.