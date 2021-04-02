'COVID Sucks,' Writes Fatima Sana Shaikh Days After Testing Positive

Fatima Sana Shaikh shared this image. (courtesy: fatimasanashaikh)

Highlights Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a selfie on her Instagram story

"Lost smell and taste," she wrote

"And a horrible body ache," she added

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, shared a selfie from her life in quarantine on her Instagram stories on Thursday night. She summed up her current emotions with these words: "COVID sucks." The 29-year-old actress also explained what prompted her to write what she did. It was the COVID-19 symptoms - loss of taste and smell. Also, she added that she was experiencing "horrible" body pain. The Dangal star wrote this in her caption: "Lost smell and taste and a horrible body ache."

See what Fatima posted:

Screenshot of Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram story,

On Monday, Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she has contracted the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actress wrote in her Instagram story.

A few days ago, the actress tanked co-star Anil Kapoor for sending her homemade food. "Anil Kapoor, you are the best. Thank you for sending this amazing ghar ka khaana," she wrote in her Instagram story. Fatima Sana Shaikh recently featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which released on Netflix and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaar, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh. She will next be seen in Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaans, the trailer of which will release today.

Before her breakout movie Dangal, the actress starred in television shows like Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She also starred in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.