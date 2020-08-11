Actress Elli Avram, Who Is Missing Vacationing In Spain, Shares Stunning Throwback Pic

Elli Avram shared this photo. (Image courtesy: elliavrram )

Actress-dancer Elli Avram's latest post on Instagram will give you major pool cravings. Elli, who is missing vacationing in Valencia, Spain, shared a throwback picture from her holiday diaries and we have just one word for that - stunning. In the old photograph, the actress can be seen soaking up the sun in a red and white bikini. She can be seen posing beside a pool in the picture. Sharing the throwback, Elli Avram wrote: "Oh Valencia, you're so missed" with a heart and a dolphin emoji. She also added the hashtags such as #thosewerethedays #summervibes and #2020. Take a look:

Elli Avram, who made her debut in Bollywood in Saurabh Verma's comedy Mickey Virus, often shares videos of herself dancing. "A blissful day. Started off by connecting with the higher divine...ending it with butterflies in my heart...just like when I was a child," she captioned one of the posts while sharing another, she wrote: "When you decide to be your own Muse."

After Mickey Virus, Elli Avram went on to feature alongside comedian Kapil Sharma in his debut film Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon. She also had a cameo in Taapsee Pannu's film Naam Shabana.

Elli Avram has also participated in Bigg Boss 7. She later made appearances on the show as a guest in season 8 and season 9. Elli also appeared on Kapil Sharma's chat show Comedy Nights with Kapil and she has been a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

Elli, who has featured in songs such as Kudiyan Shehar Diyan, Billionaire, Chamma Chamma and Zila Hilela, was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang. She has also featured in web shows like Typewriter and Inside Edge 2.